9 Awesome Examples of GPS Art

Ben Chudley/Facebook

Runners and cyclists are using their GPS-based tracking apps to plot out routes in tons of fun shapes, from adorable pandas to pints of beer.

Julie Mazziotta
December 18, 2014

Winter can be a tough time for even the most devoted runners. Between sub-zero temperatures, icy paths, and a lack of fun races on the horizon, motivation is at an all-time low. So if you’re dreading lacing up your sneakers, check out these adorable GPS creations for a little inspiration.

Runners and cyclists are using their GPS-based tracking apps to plot out their routes in tons of fun shapes, from adorable pandas to pints of beer. One British runner even proposed to his girlfriend in a carefully planned 5.71 mile route (and she said yes!).

There’s also a woman who prefers to spice up her runs with more, shall we say...salacious shapes, and now maintains a cheeky Tumblr blog filled with GPS genitalia.

Here, our nine favorite examples of GPS art:

A running woman

" data-width="466">Post by MapMyRun.

 

RELATED: 15 Running Tips You Need to Know

A Thanksgiving turkey

Happy Thanksgiving - All the social media. #turkeyride

A photo posted by Bret Lobree (@blobree) on

 

A big thumbs up for beer

 

A cute whale

 

Clearly @wallygpx is the most talented GPS artist, based on these masterpieces:

King Kong attacking the Empire State Building

 

RELATED: Run Happy All Winter Long

A World War II fighter jet

 

A game of ping-pong, complete with players

 

Nessie, the Loch Ness Monster

 

And—most impressive of all—the world

 

If you want to make your own GPS creations, there are a ton of running apps to choose from. The most popular is MapMyRun, and they even hosted their own contest to find the best GPS art last year. RunKeeper, Nike+, and Strava Run are good options as well.

So if it looks like a scene from Frozen outside your window, take a few minutes and plot out an Olaf to trace through the streets. With that distraction, the cold won’t bother you anyway.

RELATED: 10 Fitness Trackers Worthy of a Spot on Your Wish List

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up