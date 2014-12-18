9 Awesome Examples of GPS Art

Runners and cyclists are using their GPS-based tracking apps to plot out routes in tons of fun shapes, from adorable pandas to pints of beer.
Winter can be a tough time for even the most devoted runners. Between sub-zero temperatures, icy paths, and a lack of fun races on the horizon, motivation is at an all-time low. So if you’re dreading lacing up your sneakers, check out these adorable GPS creations for a little inspiration.
Runners and cyclists are using their GPS-based tracking apps to plot out their routes in tons of fun shapes, from adorable pandas to pints of beer. One British runner even proposed to his girlfriend in a carefully planned 5.71 mile route (and she said yes!).
There’s also a woman who prefers to spice up her runs with more, shall we say...salacious shapes, and now maintains a cheeky Tumblr blog filled with GPS genitalia.
Here, our nine favorite examples of GPS art:
A running woman
A Thanksgiving turkey
A big thumbs up for beer
A cute whale
Clearly @wallygpx is the most talented GPS artist, based on these masterpieces:
King Kong attacking the Empire State Building
A World War II fighter jet
A game of ping-pong, complete with players
Nessie, the Loch Ness Monster
And—most impressive of all—the world
If you want to make your own GPS creations, there are a ton of running apps to choose from. The most popular is MapMyRun, and they even hosted their own contest to find the best GPS art last year. RunKeeper, Nike+, and Strava Run are good options as well.
So if it looks like a scene from Frozen outside your window, take a few minutes and plot out an Olaf to trace through the streets. With that distraction, the cold won’t bother you anyway.
