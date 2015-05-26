8 Sexy Sports Bras (That Still Support the Girls)

Youâve worked hard all winter long for that hot body of yours. Why not flaunt it in a sexy new sports bra? Weâre talking models with plunging necklines, trendy mesh inserts, and crafty cutout backs. Here are a few of our favoritesâhot but hefty numbers that'll put a little extra oomph in your style game while giving your girls the support they need, too.

Gym Goddess

Make your way to the front of Zumba class in the Reebok Dance Strappy Sport Bra ($38, reebok.com). Its show-stopping double straps and braided back offer will have you looking extra flyÂ while you bust a move.

Pretty in Pink

Point blank: The low-impact Under Armour Sport Plunge Sports Bra ($37, amazon.com) is too adorbs to wear just in the gym. Toss this pastel-striped number under your favorite t-shirt, tooâthe molded cups lift and separate for perkier-looking ta-tas with the slim silhouette of a regular non-sports bra.

Photo: courtesy of Under Armour

Strap Happy

The Moving Comfort Fine Form ($30-50, movingcomfort.com) is like the mullet of sports bras: Demure and functional in the front, with four steamy bondage-style teal straps in back. Bonus: Use the J-hook to instantly turn the over-the-shoulder style into a racer-back one.

Photo: courtesy of Moving Comfort

Sheer Elegance

The artsy, industrial design of the pullover Stripe B Bra ($85, vplnyc.com) features thick, sturdy straps and breathable jersey knit material, color-blocked for extra cool factor.

Photo: courtesy of VPL

Graphic Content

If the plunging neckline of the Alala Cross Front Bra ($80, alalastyle.com)Â doesn'tÂ grab people's attention, the edgy modern print will.

Photo: courtesy of Alala

Caribbean Queen

A-cups take note: The Koral Sustain Versatility Bra ($118, koral.com) is a push-up with serious boostâboth to your bosom and to your workout look, thanks to its sizzling tropical pattern.

Photo: courtesy of Koral

Your LBB (Little Black Bra)

The Michi Abyss ($110, carbon38.com) is more on-trend crop top than bra: In fact, thanks to its smart use of cutouts and mesh, it practically demands you go shirtless at your next gym outing. Bonus: The soft stretchy fabric and flat bottom band feel like butter against your skin.

Photo: courtesy of Carbon 38

Sporty Spice

No more jiggling and jostling with the Womenâs Inner Power Cross Front Mesh Bra ($55, caliastudio.com): The racer-back design keeps your bounty secure, while the hook-and-eye back closure allows for customized fit.

Photo: courtesy of Calia Studio

