8 Awesome Podcasts to Get You Through a Long Run

Whether you're looking for entertainment or running tips, these podcasts will help you get through a long distance run.
Many runners say they love the sport because it gives them a chance to be alone with their thoughts. But if youâve ever trained for a long-distance race, you know thatâs an awful long time to be alone with your innermost desires or that same old Top 40s music on your iPod.
RELATED:Â The 30 Best Marathons in the Entire World
Usually free and frequently updated, podcasts are a great alternative when you just want to zone out as you log the miles. Whether youâre looking for entertainment, personal growth or just to learn how to run faster, you can find a show to fit your mood. We asked pro runners, running bloggers and coaches for their favorite podcasts to give you a heavy dose of motivation as you hit the pavement.
Podcasts to Move You
The Balanced Bites Podcast
Whether you eat like a caveman or are just curious about the Paleo diet, Practical Paleo author Diane Sanfilippoâs podcast is a go-to for anyone curious about the grain-free, dairy-free lifestyle. With cohost Paleo blogger Liz Wolfe, Sanfilippo covers everything from what to eat to lower cholesterol and why you need to give up gum to see results from a sugar detox.
âI recently became a nutrition and health coach,â says Sara Larsen, âso I love listening to learn something new, and it keeps me entertained on long runs on the treadmill.â
RELATED:Â The 20 Worst People at the Gym, According to Trainers
The Jillian Michaels Show
If youâve ever watched The Biggest Loser, youâre used to seeing âAmericaâs Toughest Trainerâ giving the contestants her signature tough love approach. But her free, weekly podcast sheds light on a more vulnerable side of the brash fitness superstar, showing how she deals with underlying causes of behaviors like emotional eating to push through her own barriers.
Running blogger and coachÂ Laura Skladzinski tunes in to Jillian Michaels because her episodes usually have a big mental component to them. âItâs like therapy while you run!â
Greater Good Live
The Greater Good Science Center at the University of California, Berkeley studies the psychology, sociology and neuroscience of well-being. Their thought-provoking podcast explores themes like the neuroscience of happiness with experts in the field.
Pro runner Deena Kastorâwho recently shattered the World Masters Half-Marathon recordâis a huge fan. âI love anything that has to do with optimism and progress,â she says. Youâll learn everything from the power of self-compassion to how to be happier at work.
Another Mother Runner Radio
If you are a mother and a runner, youâve probably heard of Another Mother Runner. Hosted by irreverent and witty bloggers Sarah Bowen Shea and Dimity McDowell, the podcast is âlike listening to a hysterical conversation between friends,â says run coach Gia Alvarez. The show includes guests like Magdalena Boulet, a former Olympic marathoner, who now does research and development for energy gel company GU Energy Labs. The long-time friends and business partners share insights on fitting in training time, demystifying track workouts and their upcoming races. (McDowell is currently preparing for an Ironman 70.3 race!)
RELATED:Â Hit a Running Plateau? Get Past It With These Tips
Wait Waitâ€¦Donâ€™t Tell Me!
While this NPR quiz-show format podcast rarely discusses running or fitness (though its host, Peter Sagal, is a 3:20 marathoner himself), itâs still popular among runners. Its devotees say that the format keeps them thinking as they follow along. The show tests its guests on current events and trivia. A popular segment, âNot My Jobâ quizzes guests on topics completely and utterly out of their wheelhouseâlike asking Arizona Senator Jeff Lake about winter sports. âIâve been known to answer the questions out loud on occasion,â says blogger Mindy Nienhouse from Just a One Girl Revolution.
RELATED:Â 9 Delicious Green Smoothie Recipes
The Rich Roll Podcast
If your training plan is calling for six miles or more, youâll want to fire up this podcast on your phone. The episodes are typically at least an hour long, giving you plenty of material as you tick off the miles. Rich Roll, a vegan ultra-endurance athlete (heâs done five Ironman-distance triathlons in less than a week!) covers everything from the âspiritual road to athletic supremacyâ to meditation for kids. âHeâs kind of a hippie, other-worldly ultrarunner, but his voice just brings such peace to my own spirit!â says blogger Katy Widrick.
Ben Greenfield Fitness
Triathlete Ben Greenfield may be a top-ranked triathlete and five-time Kona Ironman World Championships competitor, but his show is still accessible to newbies and seasoned athletes alike. Touching on topics ranging from how bad beer really is for you to how to mitigate damage from endurance sports, this podcast will teach you a thing or two while you check another run off your training plan. Heâs known for explaining new training strategies, like the Maffetone Method, so listen up if youâve got a new PR on the brain!
RELATED:Â 5 CrossFit Workouts That Will Kick Your Butt
The Marathon Show
If youâre not ready to commit several months of your life to training for the big distance, you can live vicariously through this podcast. Host Joe Taricani is known for interviewing guests during marathons to give a true on-the-ground look inside a race. He talks to everyone from race directors to medical professionals and suppliers about what it takes to put onâand get throughâ26.2 miles of fun.