6 Things You Missed This Week From Health.com

Are you behind on your Tweets, Facebook posts, and Pins? Sit tight and we'll get you up to speed on what you missed this week from Health.com's social-sphere.

Facebook:

Facebook has been very exciting for us this week after hitting 1 MILLION followers! We are so happy and thankful to have you all on board with us and really appreciate the sense of community and love you give to our page. Thanks, friends!

To top it off, we also had a super fun Facebook chat with contributing nutrition editor Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD, and got to see the ins and outs of being a nutritionist. One follower asked about Cynthia's favorite food fact (answer below), and it definitely surprised us (three cheers for chocolate!). Check out Cynthia's Facebook chat.

Instagram:

Aside from battling through a CYC Fitness class, celebrating World Nutella Day, and building snowmen, we also launched a Super Bowl Fitness Challenge to keep Instagrammers active during the big game. Didn't participate? That's OK—we think you could do this workout during plenty of sporting events. (How about a push-up for every time Team USA gets on the medal stand at the 2014 Winter Olympics?)

Twitter:

We had a lot of love going around on Twitter this week, with mentions from our contributing editors and Twitter friends.

Pinterest:

Our Pinterest followers loved this Thigh Shaper move:



And this Penne Rigate Arrabiata recipe also made our most-pinned list:



Follow along for even more great workouts, tips, and recipes! You can find Health.com on:

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Pinterest