6 Breathtaking Photos from International Day of Yoga Celebrations Around the World

Yogis around the world gathered yesterday for a collective namaste in recognition of International Day of Yoga. Missed it? No worries: The holiday was declared just last year by the United Nations after lobbying from Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi, and if these photos show anything, it's that the inaugural celebration was a big success. Here are 7 breathtakingly beautiful photos of gatherings from around the globe that will get you excited to take part next year.

After giving a brief speech, Prime Minster Modi led a session of just under 36,000 people in New Delhi. Guinness World Records announced that the event broke two world records: one for the most yogis practicing together at a single event, and another for the most diverse bunch (people from 84 nationalities, total) to do yoga together at once.

Ahh, child's pose. More than 300 people joined a class in celebration at Asha Shala Holistic Yoga Center in Guatemala City, Guatemala.

A sea of yogis showed up to pose in New York City's Times Square, transforming one of the busiest intersections in the world into a place of peace and stillness. A spokesperson for Athleta, which has hosted the "Solstice in Times Square" event for four years now (even before International Yoga Day was launched), told Health that at least 10,000 people showed up to celebrate.

Yoga underneath the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Need we say more?

An absolutely amazing day in Brisbane for the first ever YOGA DAY FESTIVAL! Incredible program and turn out! A huge thanks to all our volunteers, sponsors, and all you beautiful people who came and made the day such a success. Namaste! #yoga #yogaday #yogadayfestival #InterationalYogaDay #internationaldayofyoga A photo posted by Yoga Day Festival (@yogadayfestival) on Jun 21, 2015 at 5:22am PDT

Here's a snap from Yoga Day Festival, a free event that happened yesterday in Brisbane, Australia. Yogis also gathered around Australia in Darwin, Adelaide, and Gold Coast.

Yoga enthusiasts perform at a session to mark World Yoga Day in Beijing on Sunday. PTI Photo #Yoga #Beijing #YogaDay A photo posted by Deccan Herald (@deccanherald_official) on Jun 22, 2015 at 8:29am PDT

Two yogis in Beijing, China, celebrated by showing off some partner moves.

