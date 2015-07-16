5 Research-Backed Habits of People Who Never Skip a Workout

The first few weeks of a new fitness routine, you couldnât be more stoked. You practically pop out of bed to hit the gymârain or shine, snow or sleet! And then life happens. A colleague calls an early-morning meeting. A nasty cold strikes. You start to feel deflated, and your willpower fades.

Sound familiar? Itâs a âvicious cycle of failure,â according to Michelle Segar, PhD, director of the Sport, Health, and Activity Research and Policy Center at the University of Michigan. For 20 years, sheâs been studying motivation to figure out why so many of us struggle to keep itâespecially when it comes to healthy habits.

Her new book, No Sweat ($17, amazon.com), reveals how to make one of those key habits, exercise, a part of your lifeâfor good. (Hint: It involves banishing "should" thoughts!) Here, Segar, who also coaches clients, shares five simple tips that make perfect sense:

Count everythingâ€”and add it up

Physical activity doesnât have to be time-consuming or intense to count as exercise. âMany of the things youâre already doing qualify as healthy movement,â says Segar. So give yourself credit for crossing the parking lot (2 minutes), walking the dog (10 minutes), playing tag with your kids (15 minutes), gardening (20 minutes), even pushing a cart around the grocery store (25 minutes). âVirtually all of my clients have told me that the notion that âeverything countsâ has been transformative for them,â Segar adds. âIt makes them feel successful every time they move, which leads to higher energy levels all day long.â

Focus on the now

Once you start counting all the physical activity in your day, you realize itâs possible to squeeze in a little more (without changing into workout clothes). âRather than thinking, I donât have time, you start thinking, I can fit this in!â Segar explains. Whenever you have a small pocket of timeâeven if its just five minutesâask yourself, What can I do right now? You might end up jogging the stairs 10 times, or knocking out a series of ab moves on the floor.

Do what feels good

âOur brains are hardwired to respond to immediate gratification, and to do what makes us feel good,â says Segar. This is one of the reasons we tend to give up on chore-like workouts. Segarâs advice: Choose a type of movement that feels good to you, and you will want to choose it again and againâwhether itâs as simple as hiking or as trendy as Buti yoga (think power yoga fused with tribal dance and plyometrics!). Research backs up this advice: A Portuguese study from 2011 found that enjoying exercise was among the strongest predictors of whether a person continued exercising and maintained weight loss for the next three years.

Take ownership of your fitness

There are a lot of voices proclaiming that you âshouldâ exerciseâfrom your friends and family to your doctor and the media. But the most important voice is your own, says Segar: âResearch suggests that a behavior change is more likely to ensue when youâve identified what you really want from it.â You may be seeking better moods or stress relief, or maybe you just want to catch up with your workout buddyâit doesnât matter, as long as you know what youâre after. (Not sure? Segarâs book can help you identify goals that will really work for you.)

Make one change at a time

Many of us feel so excited about âgetting healthyâ that we try to do multiple things at once, Segar says. âWe decide to simultaneously work out more, learn to meditate, and start a new dietâand thatâs a recipe for burnout.â Try focusing on just exercise first, Segar says. And above all else, remember to keep it fun, because that is the true secret to lasting motivation. As Segar puts it, âDo the physical movement you want to do, when you want to do it, for the amount of time your life allows.â That's the best way to keep from lapsing altogether.

