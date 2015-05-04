5 Moves for a Total-Body Workout on the Beach

The warmer months are the perfect time to take your training program outdoors. Working out in the fresh air not only gives you a major endorphin boost but it's great for the mind. It allows us to disconnect in a stress-free environment. It’s a great time to enjoy nature without the distraction of emails, texts, and more. (But I still like to work out with music.)

Next time you're at the beach, take your workout to the sand. Training on the beach is a highly efficient way to burn a significant amount of calories quickly. The sand forces the body to work much harder to stabilize itself in each movement. The core must be engaged the entire time in order to stay balanced. Any fast movements in the sand will be much more challenging, which will result in an effective fat-burning workout.

Do this no-equipment routine to get a killer, total-body workout in a short period of time. Perform each exercise for 30 seconds followed by a 15-second rest.



Second Position Pliés

Stand with feet slightly wider than hip-width apart. Turn toes out and deeply bend knees until thighs are close to parallel with the ground. Press knees out and lift chest (pictured).Extend legs back up to straight and squeeze glutes at the top. Continue to move up and down at a controlled pace.

Triceps Push-Ups

Come into a straight-arm plank with wrists under shoulders and feet hip-width apart. Form a straight line from your head to your heels. Lower down toward the floor leading with your chest. Be sure to lower down in one unit, never collapsing in the low back (pictured). Press through your palms to come straight back up to plank. Modified version: Perform the move from your knees.

Jump Squats

Deeply bend both knees, shift hips back, and lower down until thighs are parallel with the ground. Swing hands back by your sides. Swing arms forward as you drive off the balls of your big toes to jump as high as possible into the air (pictured). Land softly with chest up. Continue the movement at a controlled pace.

Single-Leg Squats

Place all the weight onto your right foot and extend your arms out in front of your. Deeply bend right knee, shift hips back, and lower down until thigh is close to parallel with the floor (pictured). Keep knee behind the toes as you lower down. Drive off the entire foot to come back to standing. Maintain an upright torso the entire time. Repeat the movement for 30 seconds on each side, then rest.

Mountain Climbers

Come into a straight-arm plank with wrists under shoulders and feet hip-width apart. Brace through the core and engage the glutes throughout the entire exercise. Quickly drive the knee forward toward the chest (pictured). Come back to center and switch sides. Keep the hips level the entire time. Continue to drive the knees up at a fast pace.

