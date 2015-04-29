5 Ways to Get Toned With a Medicine Ball

Bored of those dumbbells? Try swapping out your free weights for a medicine ball instead. Medicine ball training is one of the oldest and most effective forms of strength conditioning ever since the Greeks discovered the physical fitness benefits of exercising with weighted balls. It is one workout trend that has lasted the test of time.

So, if youâre looking to breathe new life into your workout routine, grab a 10-15 pound medicine ball and try these five exercises for a seriouslyÂ sculpting total-body workout.

Rolling Push-Up

Adding a medicine ball to this already challenging move can morph this mostly upper-body exercise into a full body blaster. Get into a high plank position and place the medicine ball under one hand. Lower the chest toward the floor to perform a push-up; press back up then transfer the ball to the other hand. Do 5-10 push ups on each side. To modify, drop to your knees.

Lunge With Twist

Adding the medicine ball (and a twist) to your lunge helps engage the abdominals and obliques in addition to the legs, making it a more full body move. Holding a medicine ball out in front of you, step forward into a lunge with the right leg. When you hit the lowest point in your lunge, start to twist the ball to the right, rotating the torso. Bring the ball back to center and then step back up to a standing position. Do the twist in place or moving forward as walking lunges. Do 10 each leg.

Weighted Superman

Get ready to lift off with this all over back of the body move. Lie face down on the mat with arms stretched out in front holding the medicine ball. Slowly raise the arms and legs up as high as possible, engaging your back. Be sure to keep your core engaged to protect the lower part of your spine. Hold the position at the top for a few counts and then slowly lower the body down to the mat. Repeat 10-15 times.

Ball Fly

This one might take a few times to master, but once you find your balance youâre sure to look like a pro. Lie face up on a Swiss ball with the neck and shoulder blades resting on the ballâs center, knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Keeping the hips raised and core engaged, hold the medicine ball up to the ceiling with both hands. Slowly shift the ball to one hand and lower the arm down so itâs parallel with the floor. (Be sure to maintain a soft bend in the elbow). Bring the ball back to center and shift the ball to the other hand to repeat on the other side. That's one rep. Do 5-10 reps.

V-Up With Ball Pass

Get the core fired up with this ab-tastic V-Up. Lying flat on your back, extend your legs straight out in front of you and bring the ball overhead with both hands. Engage the core to lift the hands and feet simultaneously up so that the body forms a âVâ shape. Once there, pass the ball from the hands to the feet and, squeezing the ball between your feet, lower your arms and legs back down to the floor. Return to the âVâ and pass the ball back to the hands before lowering down. Thatâs one rep. Try for 10 reps. If you can get to 15, we applaud you.

Jennifer Cohen is a leading fitness authority, TV personality, entrepreneur, and best-selling author of the new book, Strong is the New Skinny. With her signature, straight-talking approach to wellness, Jennifer was the featured trainer on The CWâs Shedding for the Wedding, mentoring the contestants to lose hundreds of pounds before their big day, and she appears regularly on NBCâs Today Show, Extra, The Doctors, and Good Morning America. Connect with Jennifer onÂ Facebook, Twitter, G+ and on Pinterest.