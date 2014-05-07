5 Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Fitness-Loving Moms

Mother’s Day is right around the corner (it's this Sunday, May 11, in case you forgot!) and you might still be looking for the perfect gift to show your mom just how much she means to you. If that special woman also happens to be a fitness-lover, here are some gift ideas that will both honor her and keep her motivated while she gets her sweat on.

Jawbone UP24

The Jawbone UP24 ($150) is the perfect gift for a stats-oriented mom who might be looking to increase her daily activity. The wristband will track her movement, sleeping patterns, and food intake—via the accompanying app—so she'll have constant feedback on her healthy living habits to help keep her motivated to achieve her fitness goals.

Lug Cartwheel Gym Duffel

If you want to give Mom some instant fitness inspiration, get her a new gym bag, like the Lug Cartwheel Gym Duffel ($50-$55), which has a ton of different compartments and pockets to hold everything she might need before, during, and after a trip to the gym. This gym bag also comes in 10 vibrant colors, so pick her favorite hue for a guaranteed winning gift. (Full disclosure: I was sent this bag to try out for free, and the same goes for the three products and services listed below, but I only recommend things that I truly love and would use myself.)

Slam Ball

Is the fitness-loving mom in your life a fan of at-home workouts? If so, consider giving her a Slam Ball ($35-$100) to add to her fitness equipment collection. This versatile ball, which comes in weights from 10 to 50 pounds, can be used for both cardio- and strength-based exercises, so her sweat sessions will never get boring.

NatureBox

Your fitness-minded mom probably watches what she eats too, right? If she's a fan of healthy eating, get her a subscription to NatureBox ($16-$20 per month), a service that will deliver a stash of healthy snacks—like almond bites, roasted chickpeas, and fig bars—right to her doorstep. All NatureBox snacks are nutritionist-approved and are free of trans fats and artificial colors, sweeteners, and flavors, plus you can customize the box for dietary restrictions.

Reebok Skyscape Walking Shoe

Here's a gift for the sporty mom who has just about everything: The Reebok Skyscape Runaround ($65). Super lightweight, flexible, and oh-so-stylish, the Skyscape is a crazy comfortable shoe your mom can wear for walking workouts, to and from yoga, or while running errands around town. Bonus: The shoes are machine washable!

