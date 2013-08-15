5 Hottest Fitness Trends of 2013 (So Far)

Are you bored with the same old workout routine? If so, you've come to the right place. Many fitness fads come and go, but here are the fastest growing fitness trends of 2013 so far--which are sure to keep you sweating and motivated for a long time to come!

1. Mud runs and obstacle races

Theme races are huge this year and with good reason, they combine two things you love to do. But did you know some of the most popular races are also the dirtiest? Events like Tough Mudder, Spartan Race, and the Dirty Girl Mud Run are obstacle races, meaning they are definitely NOT your typical 5k. Some obstacles include wall climbs, wading through freezing ice water under barbed wire and, of course, crawling through mud pits. Every race is different, so you’re sure to find one that fits your style. One thing they all have in common: everyone who finishes seems to want to do it again. Best of all, there are races all over the country planned through the rest of the summer and the fall, so there’s still time to check them out in 2013.

2. Employees get in shape with Reebok CrossFit ONE

CrossFit founder and CEO Greg Glassman build his program on the idea that “fit people and strong communities can change the world.” Reebok, Rockport and Adidas are taking this to a new level by offering 4 week CrossFit courses to their employees. Corporations are catching on that healthy, happy people make healthy, happy employees who are more productive at work and take less sick days. If your company isn’t on board yet, there are CrossFit exercises for the rest of us.

3. Soulcycle vs Flywheel vs Kinetic

We are living in the renaissance age of spin classes. For upscale spinning, Soulcycle and Flywheel fill the need for (stationary) speed in cities across the country. Soulcycle requires reservations that can only be made on monday, costs around $35 a class, and is one of the most sought-after classes in the country. Classes combine “climbs” and “sprints” On the bike with arm workouts and choreographed routines. The atmosphere is what draws people in - some classes are by candlelight, and some have black lights, disco balls, and LED words of inspiration on the walls! FlyWheel offers the same kind of indoor cycling workout paired with arms, while giving the rider more control over their individual bike, so you decide what’s right for you with their biking technology. Last but definitely not least is Kinetic Cycling, founded by 20-year spinning veteran John Scarangello and frequented by A-listers Reese Witherspoon, Sophia Vagara, and Katie Holmes. These spin classes are equipped with LED lights, THX surround sound, and high-def videos that range from Usher’s latest dance track to amazing surfing and skydiving footage--anything that gives you inspiration while you ride. As if that wasn’t enough, Kinetic also reaches out to the community, hosting the annual “Pedal in the Pier” outdoor cycling event that raises over ½ million dollars for charity each year.

4. Pound

Pound: Rockout, Workout classes turn your entire body into a rhythm instrument. As you can see in the video, pound combines rhythm and weighted drumsticks called Ripstix into a full body cardio jam session. Pound is a fusion of cardio, pilates, plyometrics, isometrics movements and poses into a full-body 45 minute class that can burn 600-900 calories per hour! The class shown in the video is at my studio, Momentum by Iron in Santa Monica, where the classes are packed every week.

5. Dance fusion classes

A few years ago, Zumba was everything. Now, dance-based fitness has snowballed into a whole subset of classes that include newcomers like Doonya and GROOV3. Doonya is an intense workout program that works your entire body while making you feel like a Bollywood star. If Bollywood music just isn’t your thing, try GROOV3, a hip-hop inspired dance workout created by Ben Allen, a choreographer and instructor who’s performed at the American Music Awards and in the film adaptation of Rent. This class is one hour of cardio funk for ALL ages and levels, and is taking Los Angeles by storm.

Jennifer Cohen is a leading fitness authority, TV personality, best-selling author, and entrepreneur. With her signature, straight-talking approach to wellness, Jennifer was the featured trainer on The CW’s Shedding for the Wedding, mentoring the contestants’ to lose hundreds of pounds before their big day, and she appears regularly on NBC’s Today Show, Extra, The Doctors and Good Morning America. Connect with Jennifer on Facebook, Twitter, G+ and on Pinterest.

