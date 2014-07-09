5 Essential Body Weight Exercises

Ditch the dumbbells and still build strength? Yes, it’s possible! The right body weight exercises can work your legs, glutes, back, chest and core in just 30 minutes or less.

Life by DailyBurn
July 09, 2014

Ditch the dumbbells and still build strength? Yes, it’s possible! The right body weight exercises can work your legs, glutes, back, chest and core in just 30 minutes or less. In addition to conditioning your upper and lower body, you’ll increase your endurance with moves that get your heart pumping, too. So if you’re short on space, time or equipment, check out DailyBurn trainer Cody Storey’s five bodyweight moves.

Watch the video: 5 Essential Body Weight Exercises









Life by DailyBurn is dedicated to helping you live a healthier, happier and more active lifestyle. Whether your goal is to lose weight, gain strength or de-stress, a better you is well within reach. Get more health and fitness tips at Life by DailyBurn.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up