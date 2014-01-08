5 Awesome Fitness Apps That Actually Get Results

Looking for a new way to reach your fitness goals? Now’s the time to check out some of the hottest fitness apps for the new year. Getting fit no longer requires a pencil-and-paper workout plan or a hardback diet book. The latest apps can aid your fitness goals through interactive features, instant stats and tips, and GPS technology, as well as inspiration of the monetary variety. Reinvigorate your workout by downloading the following five fitness apps. Some are new to the market, while others are simply tried and true. Not only will these apps boost your health and wellness, they will give you a new burst of motivation.

1. Hot5

Hot5 is hands down one of my favorite apps for 2014. From abs and core to yoga and flexibility and everything in between, Hot5 contains pages and pages of 5-minute video workouts that are super easy to follow. You can find video workouts of all varieties and difficulty levels that will work you out with only five moves. While most fitness app videos look like they were filmed in the 1980s, Hot5’s are sleek and modern. The interface is also beautifully designed and user friendly. It is to the point and clear cut, saving you time by skipping the personal questionnaires and sign-up lag. I also love that this app can be used as an add-on to your fitness routine or as your entire workout. If you want to do 5-minute abs after a run, Hot5 is for you. If you want to do a full body workout, mix and match from their plethora of videos. This pick and choose system is great for beginners and fitness gurus alike. The best part? Hot5 is completely free. No hidden costs, no paid upgrades. Hot5 gives you the best of the best without costing you a penny.

Compatibility: iPhone; Cost: Free

2. GymPact

We all need a little motivation when it comes to working out, and GymPact is the perfect way to get inspired. How does it work? Make a commitment to work out a certain number of times a week. Choose the amount of money you are willing to risk if you don’t reach your goal. If you don’t achieve your goal? Your credit card gets charged. Achieve your goal? You get paid! The days of being paid to work out have finally come!

Compatibility: iPhone and Android; Cost: Free

3. Weight Watchers Mobile

Sure, you’ve heard of Weight Watchers, but there’s a reason this company has been around so long. Their system gets great results --plain and simple. Weight Watchers Mobile is a great way to track your calorie consumption by using their point system. Not only can you enter and search for different foods in their database, you can scan barcodes for instant information about what you’re eating. The app counts down your available calories by day and also by week. Weight Watchers Mobile even has a section to find foods from your favorite restaurants, and info on portion control and healthy eating. Their clean-looking, easy-to-use interface makes dieting more manageable and straightforward.

Compatibility: iPhone and Android; Cost: Free, but you must be a Weight Watchers’ member to get full access.

4. RunKeeper

RunKeeper has been around for a while, but it’s still one of the greatest fitness apps out there. RunKeeper allows you to track your runs, walks, or bike rides by using the GPS system in your phone. You can view your detailed stats on its easy-to-use layout, and also track your progress over time. RunKeeper even allows you to connect with your friends so others can track your achievements and goals. My favorite feature on this app is the audio cue option. RunKeeper provides real-time coaching by giving you audible updates on your pace, time, distance, and more.

Compatibility: iPhone and Android; Cost: Free

5. Zombies, Run! 2

That’s right... the zombie craze has even reached the fitness arena. This action packed app adds an element that is sometimes missing from other workout apps - fun. Zombies, Run! and Zombies, Run! 2 mix games and stories into your run as you complete missions in a world laden with zombies. Whether you’re gathering supplies, saving a fellow human, or out-running a horde of the undead, this app amps up your normal jog with imagination and competition.

Compatibility: iPhone and Android; Cost: $2.99

