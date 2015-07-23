4 Calorie-Torching Moves That Tone Your Legs and Butt

A strong, toned lower half not only turns heads, but it also boosts your performance in nearly every activity, from running errands to running marathons.

This four-move plyometrics workout for your legs and butt is designed to be done anywhere and doesn't require any equipment.

But wait. What's plyometrics again?

Plyometrics is a style of exercise based on the idea that explosive movements performed in short intervals of time can add up to big gains in terms of speed and strength. It also helps you burn a ton of calories in a short period of time—so in other words, this workout is great for those days when you don't have much time.

RELATED: A Super Fun Workout You Can Do on the Beach

Perform each exercise for six reps, make each move as explosive as possible. Perform 5 sets of the entire routine. Rest for 30 seconds in between sets. Complete the workout three times per week.

It's important to give yourself time to recover and rebuild the muscles worked, so don't overdo it. Performing the routine three times per week is plenty to see results, trust me.

Knee Tuck Jumps

Stand with feet hip-width and parallel. Deeply bend both knees, shift hips back and lower down until thighs are close to parallel with the floor. Swing arms back by your sides.

Jump off the ground, driving knees up toward chest. Land softly with knees bent. Repeat the movement, driving off the ground with power. Keep chest up and core engaged the entire time.

Squat Jumps

GIF: Nora Tobin

Stand with feet hip-width and parallel. Deeply bend both knees, shift hips back and lower down until thighs are parallel with the ground. Staying low, jump off the ground a few inches. Land with knees bent and repeat the movement.

RELATED: 4 Ways to Get Awesome Arms

Split Jumps

GIF: Nora Tobin

Stand with left foot forward and right foot back. Deeply bend both knees until left knee is directly over ankle. Explosively drive of the ground, jumping as high as possible into the air. Switch legs and land with right foot forward and left foot back. Deeply bend both knees and repeat the movement. Keep your chest up and swing arms for momentum. Perform 6 reps each side.

Skaters

GIF: Nora Tobin

Place all the weight on your right foot. Deeply bend right knee, shift hips back and drive off the ball of your foot. Jump as far as you can to the left. Land with left knee bent and chest up. Repeat the movement, jumping as far as possible to the right. Continue to jump back and forth covering as much distance as possible. Perform 6 reps in each direction.

After your workout, be sure to refuel with a meal that combines complex carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats to help you rebuild muscle.

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow's Go-To Workout Moves

For additional workouts, recipes, and health tips, follow me on Instagram @NoraTobin and check out my blog at noratobin.com.

Nora Tobin is a contributor for Sports Illustrated, certified Performance Enhancement Specialist, Fitness Nutrition Specialist, CPT, and rescue diver. She is the Fitness and Health Consultant to the Four Seasons and Belmond hotels. Her endeavors are as varied as entrepreneur, corporate wellness director, brand ambassador, ocean lifeguard, and competitive beach volleyball athlete. She has appeared in numerous publications and billboards for her fitness and lifestyle.