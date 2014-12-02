4 Biggest Myths About Fat Burning

Get Rich NOW! Lose 50 pounds in 5 Days AND Make $50! Eat What You Want and Still Lose Weight – GUARANTEED! We’ve heard ‘em all. And yes, we’d all like to be fitter (and wealthier). Are you sick and tired of reading false promises like these? Frankly, I am.

We all know that it takes hard work and dedication to become lean and fit. While both goals are attainable, they require commitment and a good amount of time to achieve the desired results. Okay, sure we may have faltered here and there, taking a few missteps on our health journey, but that’s why I’m here: to cut through the bull and tell you what REALLY works and what doesn’t.

Watch the video: 7 Fat-Burning Foods That Boost Metabolism

LIE #1: Cut carbs, lose weight

Why it's not true: To burn fat, you must fuel your body with the calories it needs to achieve high-intensity ranges of exercise. Without that fuel (i.e. carbs), your tank will be on empty and you’ll ultimately be running on fumes. You’ll feel as though you’re working hard, but your workouts won’t be as long or effective as they would if you had fueled your body correctly.

RELATED: 6 'Bad' Carbs That Are Actually Good For You

LIE #2: Extended moderate exercise burns more fat than high-intensity exercise

Why it's not true: While you will burn more fat than carbohydrates during a moderate exercise session, the total calorie burn depends on the duration of the workout. But there is not much post-exercise elevation in metabolic rate after this type of exercise. High-intensity exercise, however, causes a more intense “after-burn” that can last a day or more after working out. That after-burn is fueled mostly by fat, and that is when the body actually changes shape.

RELATED: 10 Exercise Cheats That Blow Your Calorie Burn

LIE #3: Lose a pound a week by cutting 500 calories a day from food

Why it's not true: Human beings are built to survive and thus when calories are severely restricted the human body goes into survival mode, slowing down the metabolic rate and holding on to every calorie. Consuming fewer calories per day propels the body into conserving fuel. However, if you cut 300 calories from your daily diet you will lose more weight than if you lowered your calorie intake by 500 calories. Eating more calories will allow you to train harder and keep your metabolic rate up.

RELATED: 11 Reasons Why You're Not Losing Belly Fat

LIE #4: Lose weight by putting the fork down after 6pm

Why it's not true: All food contains calories regardless what time you eat it. The simple truth is that eating too many calories will cause you to gain weight. A 2012 study compared overweight people who ate carbs throughout the day and those who ate them at dinner. The nighttime carb eaters lost more weight and body fat and experienced less hunger during the day—researchers noted that the evening group had better levels of hormones that regulate satiety and hunger. The explanation may also lie in the body’s production of Growth Hormone (GH). GH is a powerful hormone that controls how much fat your body burns and how much muscle it builds. At night, your GH peaks while you sleep, ultimately shutting off the moment you eat your first meal.

RELATED: 20 Filling Foods That Help You Lose Weight

Jennifer Cohen is a leading fitness authority, TV personality, entrepreneur and best-selling author of the new book, Strong is the New Skinny. With her signature, straight-talking approach to wellness, Jennifer was the featured trainer on The CW’s Shedding for the Wedding, mentoring the contestants’ to lose hundreds of pounds before their big day, and she appears regularly on NBC’s Today Show, Extra, The Doctors and Good Morning America. Connect with Jennifer on Facebook, Twitter, G+ and on Pinterest.