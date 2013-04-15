A 30-Minute 'Clear Your Head' Cardio Playlist

Taking a run outside or hopping on the elliptical is great way to clear your mind, especially after a long, frustrating day.

Sometimes, clearing your head with a heart-pumping workout is the only way to boost your mood, so here's a 30-minute cardio playlist to get you motivated. Just press play and get moving--no need to skip tracks to find good tunes!

This playlist starts out at a steady pace, but increases to 150 BPM, which means your intensity will build as the workout progresses. After breaking a sweat for 30 minutes, you're guaranteed to feel a lot more clear-headed!

