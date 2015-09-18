3 Yoga Poses for Better Balance

One of my favorite aspects of yoga is the way it enhances balance—many poses require us to be stable on our feet, our hands, even our heads. This sequence is particularly helpful; it works the core in an upright position and teaches us how to integrate our abs to stay supported. Not to mention, standing on one leg strengthens the ankle and enables us to distribute our weight across the whole foot. Do this routine three times a week. As physical balance improves, many say they feel more balanced emotionally, too.

Note: If you can't straighten your leg while holding your toe, it's fine to keep your knee bent or loop a strap around your foot as you extend your leg. Focus on keeping your standing leg straight.

