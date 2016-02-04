3 Ways to Sculpt Your Body With Your Foam Roller

You know you can use yourÂ foam roller to loosen up tight muscles after a workout. But did you know you can also use itÂ to sculptÂ your entire body?Â Yep, that's the premise ofÂ Taller, Slimmer, Younger: 21 Days To A Foam Roller PhysiqueÂ ($14, amazon.com) by fitness and alignment expert Lauren Roxburgh, who has worked withÂ star clients like Gwyneth Paltrow andÂ Gabrielle Reece.Â Here, a sneak peek at three moves from Roxburgh'sÂ all-over toning routine.

Roller Twist on Hip

Targets: Triceps, thighs, core, and lats

Lie on your left hip with your spine running parallel to the side of your mat and your legs hinged at a 45-degree angle toward the left front corner of the mat. Place the roller slightly below your left elbow joint.

Inhale and gently press down into the roller to start rolling it to just above your wrist (this will tone your triceps and lats), while simultaneously lifting both legs up and rolling slightly to the right while balancing on your leftÂ tush and hip.

Exhale at the top and hold while continuing to balance with the roller above your wrist.

Inhale slowly to start reaching long as you come down, and exhale all the way down to the mat as the roller returns to its starting position right below your elbow joint.

Repeat this movement eight times, then repeat on the other side.

RELATED:Â 8 Best Foam Rollers to Ease Your Aches

Rolling Bridge Heel Pulls

Targets: Glutes, hamstrings, and calves

Lie on your back, bend your knees, and place the roller under the balls of your feet. Reach your arms long by your sides.

Inhale as you start to roll your spine up one vertebra at a time and exhale all the way up until youâre in a bridge position.

Inhale again as you pull the roller an inch toward you and then exhale as you push the roller back one inch. Repeat this movement as a pulsation eight times.

Exhale as you roll your spine down one vertebra at a time and extend your legs in front of you.

RELATED:Â 7 Running Injuries and How to Avoid Them

Grasshopper

Targets: Upper back, arms, core, hamstrings, and glutes

Place your lower thighs (right above your kneecaps) on the roller and your hands directly under your shoulders, fingers pointing forward. Inhale to bring your spine into extension, looking straight ahead.

Exhale and bend your elbows to lower down, hovering over the mat.

Inhale to return to your starting position. â¨

Repeat this movement eight to ten times.

Roller Pro Tip:Â As you inhale and lift in this pose, be sure to engage your hamstrings to keep pressure out of your lower back. Think of your body as a teeter-totter: You want to keep your weight equal as you go up and down.

From the book Taller, Slimmer, Younger: 21 Days to a Foam Roller Physique by Lauren Roxburgh. Copyright Â© 2016 by Lauren Roxburgh. Reprinted by arrangement with Ballantine Books, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. All rights reserved.