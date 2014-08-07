3 Simple Tips for Setting Up a Home Gym

Make any space your own personal workout haven with these easy tricks from DailyBurn trainer Keaira LaShae.

Life by DailyBurn
August 07, 2014

No time to go to the gym? Cross that one off your list of excuses! There are a few simple tricks that can help you transform any space—whether it's your living room, your backyard, or your hotel room—into your own personal workout haven. Learn how to set up a home gym with these three tips from DailyBurn trainer Keaira LaShae. Now roll out your mat and jump in!

Watch the video: 3 Tips for Setting Up a Home Gym









Life by DailyBurn is dedicated to helping you live a healthier, happier and more active lifestyle. Whether your goal is to lose weight, gain strength or de-stress, a better you is well within reach. Get more health and fitness tips at Life by DailyBurn.

