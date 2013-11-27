3 Reasons to Run Your Local Turkey Trot

Are you thinking about running your local Thanksgiving Day road race, but you haven't signed up yet? What are you waiting for?

Here are 3 great reasons to register right now. C'mon, it'll be fun!

You can have an extra serving of mashed potatoes at dinner

You'll burn approximately 300 calories if you run a 5K road race before Thanksgiving dinner. Those extra calories will be worth it when you want an extra serving of buttery mashed potatoes or some pumpkin pie for dessert. Plus, starting your day with some heart-pumping exercise sets a healthy tone for the rest of your Thanksgiving, so you'll likely keep your serving sizes and calories in check!

You'll spend some quality time with family and friends

With a house full of family and friends for Thanksgiving, it's sometimes difficult to truly catch up and chat with every single person. Running a road race with a few family members or a couple of friends is a great way to have some quality one-on-one time before the festivities begin. And, of course, a road race is an awesome way to motivate family and friends to get active and have some fun, too!

You'll support your community

Thanksgiving is all about thanks and giving, so why not give back to your community by supporting its local road race? The fee you pay to participate in a Turkey Trot typically benefits town programs or other local charities, so you'll give back, break a sweat, and have fun all at the same time!

