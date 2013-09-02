3 More Flat-Ab Moves for the End of Summer

If you’re still pining after pinterest-worthy abs for the summer, it’s not too late. End the season on a high note with these three flat-ab moves. They'll leave you looking and feeling the best you’ve been all summer!

1. Side Crunch. Kneel and place your right palm on the floor. Keeping your weight balanced, extend your left leg while pointing your toes. Place your left hand behind your head and point your elbow toward the ceiling. Next, lift your leg to the height of your hip, and keep your palm facing forward. As you bring the left side of your rib cage towards your hip, look out over your hand. Lower to your starting position, and repeat 6 to 8 times on both sides.

2. Lift into Table Top. Sit on the floor with your legs extended in front of you and your toes pointed toward the ceiling, your palms flat on the ground. From here, lift through your arms so your hips and your butt are hovering a few inches above the floor. Next, shift your body a few inches backward so your butt moves past your wrists, while holding your abs tight; hold this new position for three seconds while using your arms to support your body weight. From here, shift your body forward again and lift your body off the ground so your hips are in a table-top position, parallel to the ground, with your feet flat on the floor; hold this table-top position shown in the second picture for 3 counts, then lower your body toward the ground, shifting your butt past your arms and hands again. keep your abs engaged throughout the exercise, and your hips and butt should be off the floor the entire time. Repeat for 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Lift into Table Top, position 1



Lift into Table Top, position 2



3. Swiss Ball Roll Out. This exercise requires a stability ball. Kneel on the mat and reach out in front of you to put your hands on the ball. Roll the ball as far away from you as you can, and then slowly roll back up to starting position. Want to challenge yourself? Try rolling out at 45-degree angles to the left and right for an added oblique challenge.

Swiss Ball Roll Out, position 1



Swiss Ball Roll Out, position 2



