3 Health Tips You Can Totally Ignore

Some popular pieces of health advice are a bit outdated. Here's what you should forget, and want to do instead.

To stop a nosebleed, tip your head back

Try this instead: Tilt your head forward and pinch your nose with your thumb and forefinger for 10 minutes, until the blood clots. Nosebleeds can occur in winter from breathing dry, heated indoor air. Don’t lean your head back; it allows blood to drain down your throat, which can lead to an upset stomach.

To make a workout routine stick, do it in the morning

Try this instead: Exercise when you can, whether it’s during your lunch hour or in the evening. The idea behind morning workouts is that you’ll start the day off on the right foot, but it’s more important to find a time that you can actually stick with, no matter when that is.

To beat dry skin, drink lots of water

Try this instead: Use moisturizer. Sorry, chugging water won’t do a thing for normal dryness. Though one of the signs of dehydration is dry, sallow skin, this happens only when you’re seriously low on H2O. Invest in a good moisturizer with hyaluronic acid and slather it on after every shower.

