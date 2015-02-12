3 Exercises You Can Do When There's Literally No Room to Move

It's one thing to not have enough time to work out, but it's another thing entirely to not have enough space. This routine combats both excuses in a quick, heart-pumping kettlebell workout that can be done in the smallest of spaces. Packed gym? Studio apartment? Dorm room? No problem! This workout is for you.

How to do it: Just grab a kettlebell (I suggest using a challenging weight, but one that's still manageable as you move from one exercise to the next without much rest). Then set a timer, and complete as many rounds of the following exercises as you can in 15 minutes.

Start with 14 kettlebell swings and then move immediately to 12 goblet squats and then 10 side bends. That's one round. Then, start at the beginning and see how many rounds you can do.

Not sure how to do some of these exercises? Here are some tutorials: kettlebell swings, goblet squats, side bends.

Note: please consult your doctor before starting a new exercise program.

Read Tina’s daily food and fitness blog, Carrots ‘N’ Cake.

RELATED: 10 Minutes to a Sculpted Stomach