13 Thoughts That Go Through Your Head During a Half-Marathon

From "Do I look as awkward as that runner over there?" to "How do I drink water and run at the same time?"
Your alarm goes off at an ungodly hour and you realize, "Holy crap, it’s here! It's race day!" And that's just the first of the many thoughts I had when I toed the line at my very first race, the NYCRUNS Queens Half Marathon, just a few short weeks ago. I finished with a glowing sense of accomplishment to match my morning enthusiasm, but during the race? Well, here's what it was like.
Mile 1
I could be sleeping in right now. Why did I sign up for this again? Oh, right.
Mile 2
Photo: Giphy
Whew, starting to get hot as the sun comes up. Full-length leggings maybe weren't the best idea.
Mile 3
Photo: Giphy
Here's a new skill I'm really bad at: Drinking water while running at the same time. Definitely didn't practice that enough.
Mile 4
Photo: Giphy
Oh no. NO. I have to go to the bathroom. Don’t think about it, don’t think about it… ahhh!
Mile 5
Photo: Giphy
This energy gel just gave me a magical boost! Maybe I actually can make it through the next 8.1 miles.
Mile 6
Photo: Giphy
That person has a super-weird run.
Mile 7
Photo: Giphy
My feet hurt. So do my legs. And my lungs.
Mile 8
Photo: Giphy
Seriously, where can I get pizza after this?
Mile 9
Photo: Giphy
My legs are on fire, and I'm probably going to need to be taken home on a stretcher.
Mile 10
Photo: Giphy
But I have to make it to the end, or else I won't get to take a finish-line selfie.
Mile 11
Photo: Giphy
Eff yes! Rihanna "Disturbia" is here to save me. Thank you, playlist.
Mile 12
Photo: Giphy
Wait, what? Where did this humongous hill come from? I thought the hard part was over.
Mile 13
Photo: Giphy
Just one little. bit. farther
Mile 13.1
Photo: Giphy
Whew, I made it!!!
Photo: Giphy
That wasn't even that hard.
