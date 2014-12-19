11 Splurge-Worthy Gym Buys for Fit Fashionistas

Fashion-forward exercise items we’re totally swooning over.
'Tis the season to treat yourselfâ¦not only to a calorie-crushing workout, but to some great new gym gear. Why? Because you deserve it. Granted these picks are priceyâbut, hey, sometimes you just want to feel extra fancy while you trudge away on that treadmill or pulse your way to a bootylicious backside.
Here, a few fashion-forward items weâre totally swooning over.
Total tank
Consider upgrading your basic yoga tee for this sexy VPL Convexity Breaker Tank ($195; vplnyc.com)â the adjustable straps provide a more customized fit while giving your girls a nice little lift.
Mellow yellow
The T by Alexander Wang Studded Logo Sports Bra ($145; nordstrom.com) provides full coverage during all of your favorite low-impact activities (think barre, Pilates, and yoga).
Animal instinct
Battle the breeze with ease in the stylish polyester Adidas by Stella McCartney Essentials Starter Kit Windbreaker ($300; adidas.com). And donât forget to pack a snack, like an energy bar in the front zip pocket in case you get hungry mid-workout.
Cozy cover-up
Whether youâre headed to kickboxing or frolicking in the snow, the tech fleece faux-shearling lined Y-3 Faux Fur Track Hoodie ($245; barneys.com) is just the sheath you need to chase away chilly temps.
Flash pants
These funky printed Lucas Hugh Vitascope Print Leggings ($440; shopbop.com), which have inner thigh mesh panels for added breathability, are sure to turn heads whether youâre running errands or striking a yoga pose.
Master of disguise
After a kick-ass workout with your stability ball, hide the vinyl evidence by slipping yours into this avant-garde Gaiam Silk Patina Balance Ball Cover ($350; amazon.com).
Camo crusader
A moldable footbed ensures each step in the Valentino Rockrunner Camouflage kicks ($875; valentino.com) is super comfy. Plus the studded back adds a bit of an '80s punk vibe.
Black magic
Consider the Physhion Vixen ($300; physhion.com) the perfect LBGB (little black gym bag). Not only is it swanky looking, but it has multiple pockets to help keep you organized (including one for shoes), a removable pouch for storing wet clothes, and even its own gym lock.
Sweaty sweetheart
Wiping sweat off your brow just got a little more chic thanks to Shourouk's Wimblee Swarovski crystal-embellished stretch-terry wristband ($74, sale; net-a-porter.com).
Prize fighter
This super luxe Louis Vuitton Karl Lagerfeld Punching Trunk ($161,000; celebrating.monogram.lv) is not just the perfect traveling closet, but it is a storage container for all of your upscale workout tools. Inside youâll find a boxing bag, gloves, and a yoga matâall with LV's signature print.
Sassy stripes
Your friends are sure to get a kick out of this colorful Paul Smith Signature Stripe Football ($410; paulsmith.co.uk). Plus itâs perfect for a pickup game in the park.
