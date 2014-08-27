10 Reasons You're Not Losing a Pound

We go to the gym for numerous reasons, one of the top being to shed some extra pounds. But sometimes we hit a weight-loss wall and our workout regimen isn't, well, working anymore. This can be for a variety of reasons and pinpointing the exact issue can be frustrating. Take a moment to think about your exercise routine. Here are 10 reasons why you may not be reaching your weight loss goal.

You do the same thing all the time

If you do the same thing every time you work out, chances are you aren’t seeing the results you want. As you repeat the same exercises, your body becomes familiar with the process and plateaus because it’s not being challenged. Switch up your workout routine to challenge your muscles in new and different ways to help get over the weight loss hump.

You go too easy on yourself

If you find yourself thinking ‘that was easy’ after a workout, it probably WAS too easy. Yes, walking on a treadmill for 20 minutes is good for your heart and you’ll get some cardiovascular benefits. But if you want to change your body, you should be pushing yourself to run up an incline, lift heavier weights, or do an extra rep. Changing the intensity of your routine will ensure that you're always getting the most from your sweat sessions.

You hardly move the rest of the day

Even though you’ve got a solid workout routine, you should continue to take those little steps every day to help reach your goal. Many people will work out for an hour and then sit on their butts for the majority of the day. You have to keep your blood circulating throughout the day to reap the rewards of that workout. Be sure to take the stairs when you can, park a little further away from the store or do some stretches when you feel like you’ve been sitting for a while. All these small tweaks will help add up to the results you want.

You give yourself a pass to overeat

After hard workouts, it can be very tempting to splurge on a carbolicious feast. You deserve a treat, right? Don’t take the bait; just because you’re exercising more doesn’t mean you should overeat. Remember, weight loss also happens in the kitchen. If you want to lose weight, it’s important to keep track of what you’re eating on a daily basis. However you can have cheat meals scheduled so when the cravings creep in you don’t devour half a pizza. Working for those cheat days is also a great motivation.

You're wasting time

Just because you go to the gym doesn’t mean you’re actually working out. You may dawdle while picking out the perfect playlist or TV channel to watch, but socializing can be the ultimate time suck. Finding friends at the gym is great and you and your exercise buddy can help motivate each other, but sometimes you’ll find yourself chatting up a storm. Your workout friends should work for you, not against you. You can definitely be social at the gym, just make sure your jaw isn’t doing most of the moving.

You don't recover

As great as working out is, your body also needs time to recover. Working out too much can exhaust your body to the point where you’re hurting it more than helping it. If you overtrain, your muscles start to build up lactate and adenosine triphosphate, both of which can cause pain, according researchers at University of Utah. Your muscles are hitting a dead end and asking you to stop. When your body isn’t functioning normally due to overexertion and lack of rest, it’s not going to burn fat like it normally would. So be sure to strike a proper balance. Your body will thank you!

You don't know your target heart rate

How much you're sweating isn’t the best measure of your workout intensity. The only way to know if you’re working your body to its potential is to work out at your target heart rate. In my new book, Strong is the New Skinny, I emphasize using a heart rate monitor so you can make sure your sweat sessions are as efficient as possible. It eliminates guessing game and you’ll achieve the optimal workout each time. My favorite is the Polar FT7: it’s accurate, easy to use, and cost effective.

Your routine isn't balanced

Your workout should be balanced with the types of exercises you’re doing. It should include cardio, strength-training, and stretching. All of these combined create a well-rounded routine, all working different muscles in different ways. Only focusing on one or two of these types of fitness will skew your goal.

You're not having fun

Sometimes working out feels way too much like work. When this happens, switch up the pace and do something completely different. Try a pickup game of tennis, volleyball or whatever sport floats your boat. Even a round of tag! Making exercise a game puts you in a different mindset. You’re not thinking about how much longer you have to go or how many reps you have left: your head is in the game, or the scenery.

You need an attitude adjustment

Speaking of getting your head in the game, that’s where it should be when you’re exercising. Go into working out with a positive and determined attitude. Try to leave your stressors at home so you can focus on the task at hand and not be distracted. If after the first 3 minutes you’re thinking "ughhh, 27 minutes to go," your head isn’t in the right space and you’ll be struggling to make it to the end.

Jennifer Cohen is a leading fitness authority, TV personality, best-selling author, and entrepreneur. With her signature, straight-talking approach to wellness, Jennifer was the featured trainer on The CW’s Shedding for the Wedding, mentoring the contestants’ to lose hundreds of pounds before their big day, and she appears regularly on NBC’s Today Show, Extra, The Doctors and Good Morning America. Connect with Jennifer on Facebook, Twitter, G+ and on Pinterest.