The Best Fat-Burning HIIT Workout to Get You Wedding Season-Ready Now

Strapless dresses. Destination getaways. Bachelorette parties. Wedding season festivities come with many opportunities to dress up and bare all. Whether you’re looking to get fit for your own special day or trying to sculpt for a BFF’s, this 10-minute HIIT workout from Nike trainer Lauren Williams will do the trick (and then some).

Ready to get your heart rate way, way up? Watch this video for a full demonstration on how you can strengthen and lengthen all over without any equipment. If you can’t watch, the fat-burning workout is described below, too. Get ready to get sweaty!

Squats: Slowly squat down with the feet turned out slightly. This movement helps to open up the hip flexors and get the quads working right off the bat. Continue squatting for 45 seconds.

Plank roll-downs: From standing, roll your body down toward the ground and walk the hands out so you’re in a plank position. Hold for five seconds. Walk hands back toward body and roll back up to stand. Repeat. Continue for 45 seconds.

Side shuffle with high knees: To start getting your heart rate up, quickly shuffle from one side to the other. Take a few shuffle steps to one side and begin to raise knees high, up towards your chest, for three seconds. Shuffle to the other side and repeat the high knees motion. Continue switching off between the two exercises for 45 seconds.

Plank with squat hold: From a high plank position, jump and place the feet flat on the ground so you’re squatting in a chair pose. Hold the squat for three seconds, then jump the feet back to return to high plank. Continue one minute.

Push ups: Complete push-ups with your hands wider than the width of a yoga mat for 45 seconds.

Forearm plank: For an active rest that continues to keep your heart rate up, hold a forearm plank for one minute.

Squat with rotation: From a squat position, jump and turn your body 180 degrees, landing in a squat facing the opposite direction as when you started. Continue rotating from side to side in a squat position for one minute. You’ll burn fat while you strengthen your quads and hamstrings.

Forearm to high plank: From a forearm plank raise yourself up to a high plank (with hands on the ground) and slowly creep your hands out in front of your body slightly. Walk the hands back under the shoulders, lower to forearm plank, and repeat. Continue for one minute. To modify, simply bring the knees to rest on the floor. This move burns out the triceps and also strengthens the core at the same time.

Split squat lunge jumps: Start in a lunge position with the right leg forward, left leg back. Make sure both knees are bent at a 90-degree angle. Hold the lunge for three seconds, then jump to switch the front and back legs. Continue for one minute. The hold in between each jump ensures an extra tough burn.

Mountain climbers from plank: From plank, begin to jog your legs in towards your chest for a mountain climber movement. Make sure to keep your hips in line with your back, so they don’t lift up toward the ceiling. Continue for one minute.

Shuffle with burpee: From a demi squat position, shuffle three steps to one side, then drop the body down to the ground for your burpee. Quickly pop back up before shuffling to the other side and repeating. Continue for one minute.