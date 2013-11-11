10-Minute, High-Intensity Kettlebell Workout

Don’t have a lot of time to exercise, but want to feel like you just finished a full-body, sweat session? Well, I have just the workout for you!

This 10-minute kettlebell workout is incredibly challenging and guaranteed to torch some serious calories in a short amount of time. Your heart rate will soar and your muscles will scream for mercy!

All you need for this workout is a kettlebell (I recommend light to mid-weight), your sneakers, a stopwatch, and a little bit of space. The goal of this workout is to move from one exercise to the next without stopping. Set your timer for 10 minutes and see how many rounds of kettlebell swings, goblet squats, and Burpees you can do!

Unsure of how to do some of the exercises listed above? Check out this workout video in which I demonstrate the moves:

Note: please consult your doctor before starting a new exercise program.

