7 Things You Need to Know About Fibromyalgia

Fibromyalgia, a condition that affects 2% to 4% of the population, is seen more often in women than men. It causes widespread tenderness and musculoskeletal pain, along with fatigue, memory problems, and more. There is no specific test for the condition, so it can take time to be properly diagnosed.

RELATED: 18 Points Used to Diagnose Fibromyalgia

However, doctors diagnosing fibromyalgia sometimes look for specific pain points (front of the neck, hips, and knees, just to name a few) that may signal you have the disorder. In the past, if you had pain at 11 of these 18 points recognized by the American College of Rheumatology, you would be considered to have fibromyalgia. Now, doctors look more for widespread pain accompanied by sleep and memory problems, according to the National Fibromyalgia Association. Once diagnosed, certain medications and treatments can help manage symptoms and make living with chronic pain easier. To learn more about fibromyalgia, its symptoms, and risks, watch the video.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

Fact 1: About 2-4% of people are thought to have fibromyalgia.

Fact 2: Fibromyalgia is more common in women than men.

Fact 3: Symptoms include widespread body pain and tenderness for at least three months.

Fact 4: Fibromyalgia can also cause fatigue and memory or thinking problems.

Fact 5: There is no test for fibromyalgia, and doctors must rule out other causes.

Fact 6: Stress reduction, exercise, and sleep can help.

Fact 7: Medications can treat symptoms, but there's no cure.