2 of 14 Getty Images

Not tracking your pain

"The problem with fibromyalgia is that patients are always in pain so it's hard to judge when things get better and when they don’t get better," says Bruce Baethge, MD, a rheumatologist with Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine and Scott & White Healthcare, in Temple.



Keeping a pain diary can help you keep track of the ebbs and flows of your fibromyalgia.



And if you know when things are better, you can also figure out what made them better and what to do next time.