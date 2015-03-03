Why Baby-Toting Moms and a Pregnant Model Were the Highlight of This Fashion Show

Dolce & Gabbana honored motherhood during Milan Fashion Week with their Fall/Winter 2015 show “Viva la mamma!”, sending models down the catwalk wearing femme rose and lace skirts and tops embroidered with the phrase “I love you mama” in various languages.

The pièce de résistance: 11 models strolled hand-in-hand with their kiddies or had their little ones straddled on their hip. Bianca Balti even strutted her stuff with a noticeable baby bump—the D&G muse is pregnant with her second child. Talk about adorable! (Maybe this will soften Vogue editor Anna Wintour’s heart, and she’ll rethink her rumored desire to ban children from New York Fashion Week.)

Bianca Balti on the Dolce&Gabbana Winter 2016 Women's Fashion Show runway. #biancabalti #dgmamma #dgfamily #mfw #dgfw16 A photo posted by Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) on Mar 1, 2015 at 5:33am PST

“The word mamma is not fashion—of course it’s not,” designer Stefano Gabbana told Vogue.com. “It means love, forever. Who do you call when something goes wrong? Your mother. Who do you call when you’re excited? Your mother. Who took all our ideas from children—it’s about family, and love. Fashion is important, yes—but we wanted to give something real, not just cold clothes, clothes, clothes.”

Kudos to D&G for reminding us that every day is mother’s day, and that we ought to pick up our phones and call home more often.

Dolce&Gabbana Winter 2016 Women's Fashion Show. #dgmamma #dgfamily #dgfw16 #mfw A photo posted by Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) on Mar 1, 2015 at 5:35am PST

