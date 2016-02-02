This University Is Requiring Freshmen To Wear Fitbits

A small Oklahoma college has come up with a unique strategyÂ to fight the notorious Freshman 15. Oral Roberts University (ORU) in Tulsa is requiringÂ itsÂ first-year students to wear Fitbits.

RELATED:Â How to Avoid Gaining Weight in College

The newÂ policy, which went into effect last fall,Â isnât a drastic change forÂ the ORUÂ student body (which includes about 3,400 undergrad and graduate students). Physical fitness has always been a big part of campus life at the school. In fact, students have beenÂ required to keep a written log of their aerobic activity as part of ORU'sÂ fitness curriculum ever since the Christian universityÂ was founded in 1965.

But nowÂ ORU is kicking things up a notch, by expecting freshmen to log 10,000 daily stepsÂ on their Fitbits, reportsÂ NBC News. And yes, their steps will count toward their grades. Data from the trackersÂ will automatically be collectedÂ by the school, which prides itself on its holistic philosophy.

âORU offers one of the most unique educational approaches in the world by focusing on the Whole Personâmind, body and spirit,â said President William M. WilsonÂ in a statement.

RELATED: 9 Best Fitness Trackers

The freshmen, however, are responsible for purchasing their own trackers.Â (Fitbits start at $60.) The school has reported that theÂ on-campus bookstore has already sold more than 550 of the gadgets.