Strangers Helped This Grieving Father Photoshop Images of His Infant Daughter

Sometimes the Internet community comes together for good. Case in point: A father mourning the death of his 6-week-old daughter turned to Reddit for help remembering baby Sophia, and the results were overwhelming. Seriously, have some tissues at the ready.

Nathen Steffel took to the Reddit forum r/pics for some photo help. The Ohio father's Photoshop request was simple: "My daughter recently passed away after a long battle in the children's hospital. Since she was in the hospital her whole life we never were able to get a photo without all her tubes. Can someone remove the tubes from this photo?"

Steffel wrote on Reddit that Sophia had a liver tumor called a hepatic hemangioma and she was on the waiting list for a new liver when she passed away on July 10.

The thread, which now has nearly 3,000 comments, includes photos, sketches, and words of encouragement from total strangers. Here's one of the submissions, from Redditor funkybrewster:

Photo: Courtesy of funkybrewster/Reddit

Steffel wrote that he was overwhelmed by the response he received. He told Buzzfeed he stayed up till 3 am. that night trying to respond to people who had also lost an infant. Steffel also told Buzzfeed: "I just wanted to reach out to get at least one quality picture. I was amazed how many people responded."

“It helped knowing that others cared enough to stop whatever they were doing in their own lives to either send me a picture or just their condolences."

Way to go, Internet.