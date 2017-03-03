How Having a Spring Birthday Could Affect Your Health

Do babies born in winter tend to be more irritable? (No.) Are summer babies more likely to be thrill-seekers? (Yes.) While there’s no best or worst month for a child to be born, each season does seem to have its own quirks. Babies born in spring, for instance, tend to have a lower risk of ADHD and asthma than children born at other times of the year, says Mary Regina Boland, a predoctoral fellow in the department of biomedical informatics at Columbia University in New York City and lead author of a 2015 study on birth month and disease risk in the Journal of the American Medical Informatics Association.

Many studies on birth season have their own biases (for instance, Boland’s only looked at New York City babies). But a relatively robust science of birth seasons does seem to be emerging. Here’s what research says about spring babies.