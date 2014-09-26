NFL Player Gives Heartwarming Speech to Daughter Before Cancer Surgery

Now here's a way to show cancer who's boss. Devon Still, a defensive tackle for the Cincinnati Bengals, recently uploaded the sweetest video to Instagram with his daughter Leah.

On their way to the hospital, Devon gives his 4-year-old a little pep talk to prepare for her cancer surgery. In early June, she was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a pediatric cancer with a 50-50 chance of survival, reports ESPN.

He gets her to smile by asking, “You ready to get this cancer up out you?” After she nods, he replies, “Let’s do it. Fist bump.”

The football player later took to Instagram to let everyone know Leah is doing well. The little trouper underwent a nearly six-hour surgery at Children's Hospital Philadelphia to remove her cancerous tumor, reports ESPN.

A surgeon was able to remove the entire tumor plus her lymph nodes and right adrenal gland where the cancer started, Still said in his post, adding it's the "best news I've received in a long time."

