Best Mom Ever Flies Across the Country After Her Daughter Said She Had a Headache

Moms are superheroes who don’t bother wearing flashy capes. Especially Grace Li’s mom, who flew to visit her... after she texted that she wasn’t feeling well. The 22-year-old New York-based writer shared what went down in an adorably relatable (and now viral) tweet. Here's what their conversation looked like:

Li’s “today” was a photo of the mother-daughter duo posing on the street together. And people are loving the heartwarming mom moment.

Me on the phone with my mom last night: I'm sick

Her: Ok I can catch the next flight

Me: Is that a joke

Today: pic.twitter.com/ffb4yF1ZGx — Grace Li (@gracedli) March 17, 2018

According to her subsequent tweets, Li's mom didn’t arrive empty-handed. She came with a game plan: Her remedy for Li’s “stabby head pain” was soup and a trip to her doctor pal.

The first thing she did was zip me to her doctor friend I was like "mom it's fine I'm sure this stabby head pain will pass" and she was like LOL TIME TO SCHEDULE A CT SCAAAAANNNN — Grace Li (@gracedli) March 17, 2018

Twitter hearts were melting, tears were flowing, similar supermom stories were shared, and Li was left with food for the rest of the week.

Oh my god june you're going to make ME cry she left this morning and cooked enough food for me to last the next three days and 😭😭😭 — Grace Li (@gracedli) March 20, 2018

Too sweet for words–and will probably inspire moms everywhere to check out affordable airfare–but just in case Li suffers another headache, we have a few surprising ways to take care of the pain, like massage, meditation, or yoga.