How to Say 'No' to a Summer Vacation With the In-Laws

Q: My in-laws would like to join our big summer vacation. I consider our family trip precious alone time, just for us. Now what?

The first step is having a talk with your spouse to get on the same page. If you both agree on a parent-free vacation, then it’s best for him to delicately communicate that to his parents—you shouldn’t be the fall girl. He can propose alternative adventures they’ll love, such as a grandkid sleepover.

If he isn’t on the same page, however (perhaps he tries to avoid conflict with his folks), further explain your position: “It’s so important to me for us to create our own memories as a family unit with the kids!” And suggest compromises—for example, a long-weekend trip with all three generations.

Gail Saltz, MD, is a psychiatrist and television commentator in New York City who specializes in health, sex, and relationships.