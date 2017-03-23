6 Crucial Things to Know About Your Family History, According to Doctors

The doctor: Deborah Lindner, MD

Must-know family history: Breast, ovarian, and uterine cancer. Colon, pancreatic, and prostate cancer can also be genetically linked to breast and some gynecologic cancers. While the average woman has a 12 percent risk of developing breast cancer in her lifetime, that risk may be more than 20 percent if you have a first-degree relative who had it. A strong family history might also indicate that you could be carrying an inherited genetic mutation, such as a mutation of a BRCA gene, which by some estimates might increase your lifetime risk of breast cancer to 65 percent and your risk of ovarian cancer to 39 percent.

What you can do: Start getting screening mammograms 10 years earlier than the youngest age at which a relative was diagnosed. Talk to a genetic counselor about whether you should consider genetic testing. Studies show that both exercise and limiting alcohol intake can lower your likelihood of breast cancer.