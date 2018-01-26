Two 90-Year-Old Women Style Their Sister’s Hair While in Hospice in the Sweetest Video You’ve Ever Seen

If you’re hoping to start your weekend on a feel-good note, this is exactly the story you’re looking for.

In a video uploaded to the Love What Matters Facebook page on Wednesday, two elderly women can be seen giggling as they brush their third sister's hair while she lies in what appears to be a hospice bed.

"My 97-year-old grandma is being loved by her sisters, all in their 90s," the accompanying caption says. "When my sisters are old, I will brush their hair and make sure they look pretty, until the very end. My grandma got her wish to have hospice in her own home."

The two sisters-turned-stylists laugh and comment on the state of their third sister’s bangs, twirling a round brush and trying to give them shape "like she wears them." The third sister is all smiles and clearly happy to be with her family.

"Looking good!" one sister proclaims as the hairstyle is completed, and the love in the room is palpable.

The clip is short, but the message of family and closeness is enough to invoke a tear from any viewer. Just as the sisters are supporting one another, the Facebook comments also support the trio, applauding their close bond and sharing their own experiences caring for loved ones in hospice or during times of illness.

"As a person who cares for those in the final stretch of their lives, I take great pride in brushing the hair of those I care for until their final days or even moments at times," writes Facebook user Erin Macleod in a comment that currently has 16,000 likes. "It's so crucial to never let go of who they are and what is important to them - especially when they can no longer express it for themselves. For some ladies, giving them fresh nice clothing and a fresh face before their visitors arrive for the day is the biggest and most beautiful act of dignity and respect you can give to them in those difficult moments."

With 15 million views and 330,000 shares and counting, it’s clear that during a time when our screens are filled with disheartening headlines and news reports, a positive video like this one is more than welcome.