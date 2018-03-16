Scars, Cellulite and Serenity: Celeb Moms Who Showed Off Their Post-Baby Body Changes

This content originally appeared on People.

DAPHNE OZ

The former The Chew co-host shared a candid mirror selfie of herself clad only in her underwear on Instagram and revealed that working on her new cookbook had made her think about how she viewed her health and body.

"FRESH START // I’m working on my next cookbook (!!!) and it’s got me thinking about the way I want to eat long term,” she wrote in the caption. “The way I want to celebrate with food and still celebrate my body at the same time."

"Right now, I’m 3 months postpartum and ready to go back to slow carb living as a way to reach a healthy weight and a good headspace,” Oz continued. “It’s crazy how a few strict but simple rules can help break bad eating habits so quickly."

JAMIE OTIS

The Married at First Sight alumna is feeling herself three days after giving birth to daughter Henley Grace — and she isn't afraid to show it. "... I love every bit of my postpartum bod," wrote Otis for the caption of the Instagram pic of herself posing in a white tank top and matching "hospital undies."

She continued: "It's truly amazing how my body helped create & carry an 8 lb 2 oz baby ... I'm feelin' like I can conquer the WORLD after pushing her out. Women are SO much stronger than we give ourselves credit for."

PETA MURGATROYD

Hoping to shatter myths of quick and easy post-birth bounce backs, the Dancing With the Stars pro shared a revealing selfie after welcoming her first son, Shai Aleksander, with fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy. "I took this photo 8 days post birth. I left the hospital looking 5 months pregnant," she captioned the mirror pic. "Many people think a woman should shrink right back to her pre-birth weight immediately. That is just not the truth for most. The female body is incredible and resilient, but healing and strengthening take time. Now it's time for patience and hard work. Lots of love to all the new mamas out there on the journey."

JESSIE JAMES DECKER

Decker has long been an advocate of post-pregnancy body realness. When Instagram followers complimented her on a quick slim-down after she welcomed now 16-month-old son Eric Jr. in 2015, the singer worried she was giving fans the wrong impression about her bounce-back from birth. "I appreciate all of the sweet comments about how tiny I look after baby! But I don't want to mislead any mommies who just had babies and are stressing!" she captioned a selfie of her bare stomach. "My tummy is still swollen and you can see my C-section scar and pooch! I had another due to my 9lb baby and petite frame. So no rushing and no stressing about losing weight! Wanted to make sure y'all saw what my tummy looks like under the tank top and blazer."

Then in January, the mom-of-two proudly flaunted her babies' lasting impressions on her bod. "Just another day in paradise!!! #icetea #kittenishsuit #comingsoon #loosemommyskin," she captioned a bikini shot.

HILARIA BALDWIN

Two days after she and her husband, Alec Baldwin, welcomed their son Rafael in 2015, Baldwin posted a full-body mirror selfie on Instagram and wrote, "I believe it is important to accept and love our form after going through a bit of a battle bringing life into this world." Now, just one day after giving birth to her new son Leonardo, Baldwin posted another mirror selfie. "I did the same thing right after Rafael was born," she captioned the Instagram photo. "It always makes me a bit nervous to do something like this, but I feel that in the age of such strong body shaming, I want to do all that I can to normalize a real body and promote healthy self-esteem."

CHRISSY TEIGEN

Four months after giving birth to daughter Luna Simone, the supermodel mom unabashedly joked about her stretch marks on Snapchat. "lol my thighs have tributaries," she captioned a photo of her legs. Even before motherhood, Teigen had no qualms about flaunting how her oft-Photoshopped legs really look. "Stretchies say hi!" she captioned a photo of her inner thighs in 2015.

ANNE HATHAWAY

The Oscar winner shared a photo of some impromptu tailoring with an empowering message about changing bodies five months after giving birth to son Jonathan Rosebanks. "There is no shame in gaining weight during pregnancy (or ever). There is no shame if it takes longer than you think it will to lose the weight (if you want to lose it at all)," she wrote. "There is no shame in finally breaking down and making your own jean shorts because last summer's are just too dang short for this summer's thighs. Bodies change. Bodies grow. Bodies shrink. It's all love (don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.)"

BROOKLYN DECKER

Decker got real about the not-so-glamorous new mom life one month after son Hank was born in September 2015. "Undereye bags. Haven't colored my hair in months. There's dried breast milk errrrywhere. Never mind the scrunchie," she captioned a selfie on Instagram. The mom also shared a breast pumping photo with the caption, "This is my life now."

NAYA RIVERA DORSEY

The former Glee star shared her complexion struggles following the arrival of her son Josey Hollis. "Post pregnancy hormones were doing a number on my skin," she captioned an Instagram photo of herself receiving a facial treatment.