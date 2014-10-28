The Sweet Reason Boston Bruins Players Dressed as the Cast of 'Frozen'

The hockey players showed off their softer side during their annual costumed visit to Boston Children's Hospital.

Rachel Swalin
October 28, 2014

Since it was released last November, Disney's animated hit Frozen has captured the hearts of both children and adults. Now a recent nod from the Boston Bruins proves that love for the movie goes as far as the sports world.

Every year, a few of the hockey players dress up for Halloween and meet with kids at Boston Children's Hospital. Keeping with tradition, the guys shed their jerseys and skates yesterday, this time taking on the characters from Frozen, reports SI.com.

While they may be tough competitors on the ice, the group wasn't afraid to, ahem, let it go and show their softer side. For one, Boston Bruins defenseman Dougie Hamilton got all dolled up in a sequined dress and blonde wig to become the move's ice queen, Elsa.

In costume as Elsa's sister Anna, forward Matt Fraser wore a dress and a red wig with braids. Though defenseman Kevan Miller suffered a separated shoulder after a recent fight on the ice, he was able to walk the halls of the hospital dressed as Anna's romantic interest, Kristoff.

His fellow defensemen Matt Bartkowski and Torey Krug took on playing Kristoff's reindeer friend Sven and everyone's favorite snowman Olaf, respectively, while forward Seth Griffith was the villainous prince Hans.

You've got to admit, seeing a bunch of tough dudes dressed up as characters from Frozen warms the heart. Here's to seeing what costumes the guys come up with next year.

