10 Mother's Day Gifts for Book Lovers 

Perfect presents for moms who like to read.
Looking for a last-minute Mother's Day gift? No matter her hobby—cooking, crafts, running—we bet you can find her a book she'll love. Explore our picks below, or head to Amazon, where you're sure to find a page-turner that's perfect for her.
1
My Mother’s Kitchen
This funny and touching memoir tells the story of a son who wants to create an epic feast for his aging, food-loving mother – the only problem is that he has no idea how to cook.
2
Every Body Yoga
From body-positive yogi Jessamyn Stanley, this book provides major inspiration to hit the mat, whether you’re experienced or a total beginner. You’ll find step-by-step instructions for 50 basic poses and 10 sequences, and well as ideas for how to take your practice to the next level.
3
Cork Dork
This instant bestseller takes a deep dive into the world of wine and sommeliers’ palettes, told in an accessible and relatable way by a total wine newbie. Hilarious, fascinating and perfect for the vino lover.
4
Solve For Happy
This inspiring book tells the story of Google X Chief Business Officer Mo Gawdat, who, after experiencing a terrible loss, discovers how to live an incredibly full and happy life.
5
Food 52 Mighty Salads
This gorgeous cookbook features 60 ideas for turning simple salads into interesting, flavorful, hearty meals, from the popular Food 52 recipe blog. Think healthy dishes with a foodie twist.
6
Ballerina Body
Any dance-lover will adore this new book by Misty Copeland, which reveals her fitness, food and motivation secrets for living a healthy life.
7
A New Way to Bake
This recipe book has 130 desserts made with better-for-you ingredients, like natural sweeteners and whole-grain flours.
8
Two Turns from Zero
Celebrated SoulCycle instructor Stacey Griffith shares her uplifting story, from partier to devoted fitness instructor, offering her signature motivation and life mantras along the way.
9
Just Breathe
This book is all about mastering breathwork to reduce stress, boost your health, and practice mindfulness. It’s a perfect self-care book for the person who’s always on the go.
10
Run Fast, Eat Slow
From Olympic distance runner Shalane Flanagan and chef Elyse Kopecky, this cookbook packs 100 athlete-approved recipes to fuel the race-lover in your life.