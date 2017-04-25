10 Mother's Day Gifts for Book Lovers 

Perfect presents for moms who like to read. 

April 25, 2017

Looking for a last-minute Mother's Day gift? No matter her hobby—cooking, crafts, running—we bet you can find her a book she'll love. Explore our picks below, or head to Amazon, where you're sure to find a page-turner that's perfect for her.  

1
My Mother’s Kitchen

This funny and touching memoir tells the story of a son who wants to create an epic feast for his aging, food-loving mother – the only problem is that he has no idea how to cook.

available at amazon.com $17
2
Every Body Yoga

From body-positive yogi Jessamyn Stanley, this book provides major inspiration to hit the mat, whether you’re experienced or a total beginner. You’ll find step-by-step instructions for 50 basic poses and 10 sequences, and well as ideas for how to take your practice to the next level.

available at amazon.com $12
3
Cork Dork

This instant bestseller takes a deep dive into the world of wine and sommeliers’ palettes, told in an accessible and relatable way by a total wine newbie. Hilarious, fascinating and perfect for the vino lover.

available at amazon.com $11
4
Solve For Happy

This inspiring book tells the story of Google X Chief Business Officer Mo Gawdat, who, after experiencing a terrible loss, discovers how to live an incredibly full and happy life. 

available at amazon.com $15
5
Food 52 Mighty Salads

This gorgeous cookbook features 60 ideas for turning simple salads into interesting, flavorful, hearty meals, from the popular Food 52 recipe blog. Think healthy dishes with a foodie twist.

available at amazon.com $15
6
Ballerina Body

Any dance-lover will adore this new book by Misty Copeland, which reveals her fitness, food and motivation secrets for living a healthy life.

available at amazon.com $16
7
A New Way to Bake

This recipe book has 130 desserts made with better-for-you ingredients, like natural sweeteners and whole-grain flours.

available at amazon.com $15
8
Two Turns from Zero

Celebrated SoulCycle instructor Stacey Griffith shares her uplifting story, from partier to devoted fitness instructor, offering her signature motivation and life mantras along the way.

available at amazon.com $18
9
Just Breathe

This book is all about mastering breathwork to reduce stress, boost your health, and practice mindfulness. It’s a perfect self-care book for the person who’s always on the go.

available at amazon.com $14
10
Run Fast, Eat Slow

From Olympic distance runner Shalane Flanagan and chef Elyse Kopecky, this cookbook packs 100 athlete-approved recipes to fuel the race-lover in your life.

available at amazon.com $15
