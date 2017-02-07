See How Adele Compares to the Average 29-Year-Old Working Mom

Adele seems like she has a fantastic 2017 ahead of her. The singer is nominated for four Grammy Awards on Sunday, and she turns 29 on May 5.

Health.com
February 07, 2017

This story originally appeared on Money.com

Adele seems like she has a fantastic 2017 ahead of her. The singer is nominated for four Grammy Awards on Sunday, and she turns 29 on May 5.

So how is Adele doing compared to the average 29-year-old—or the average American working mom?

Financially, she is not "someone like you." The median income for 29-year-olds in the U.S. is $35,000 per year. Adele’s net worth, on the other hand, is a cool $125 million. Meanwhile, the typical working family in the US spends $18,000 a year on daycare. Adele reportedly spent around that amount (£15,000 or $18,900) on just one single castle-themed play set for her son Angelo.

Reports claim that Adele owns at least four properties: three in the U.K., where she's from, and another in Los Angeles. By comparison, just 35% of American 29-year-olds own their own home.

Hello from the other side, indeed!

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up