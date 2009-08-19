Women Addicted to Pregnancy, How Photos of Cake Keep You Slim, and Why Your Dog Could Give You Food Poisoning

- Advertisers craft TV commercials and billboards that make our mouths water even when we’re not hungry. But a recent study found that such temptations, like pictures of chocolate cake, might actually help us make healthier choices. [New Scientist]
- Turns out the woman who was reportedly pregnant with 12 babies was making it all up. But the media frenzy she and other high-profile moms have been causing lately is leading many to wonder: Are these women addicted to pregnancy? [NY Daily News]
- We’ve got the skinny on keeping our food safe in the kitchen and at all our summer picnics, but we never would have guessed that other harmless behaviors—like bringing home a new puppy!—raise our risk of food poisoning! [U.S. News & World Report]
- Mental illnesses like bipolar disorder, depression, or schizophrenia typically strike in adults or older teens. Although it is extremely rare, child-onset schizophrenia is often much more severe. Here, the chilling story of a 6-year-old’s struggle with schizophrenia that’s tearing her family apart. [LA Times]
- We could eat from the summer farmers' market forever, but maybe you’re getting tired of plain old cherries and watermelon. If your healthy diet could use a little pizzazz, try one of the world’s 10 strangest fruits. [DivineCaroline]
