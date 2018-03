21 Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for All the People You Love

The most lovey-dovey day of the year is just around the corner, possibly evoking dread in many boyfriends, husbands, and singletons. But Valentine's Day isn't just for couples, it's about showing love and appreciation for everyone in your life.

Here are some V-Day gifts you can use to spoil partners, friends, parents, and even yourself!

Charge it

Give the gift of long life...for their phone. Ban.Do's Back Me Up iPhone charger ($30, nordstrom.com) will bring a dead iPhone 5 back up to 80% battery. Just throw the cute, compact square into a purse and go.

Photo: Nordstrom

Smart snacks

The delicious and nutritious bites—verified by their on-site nutritionist—included in Graze's boxes ($35 for 5 boxes, graze.com) are sure to brighten anyone's day. Bonus: Gifting a subscription gift means this present will last months, repeatedly reminding them just how amazing you, the giver, are.

Photo: Graze

Light it up

Whether setting the mood for an evening for two or unwinding after a long week, the delicious amber and black orchid aroma of this Jo Malone Dark Amber & Ginger Lily home candle ($80, jomalone.com) will suit every occasion. The hints of ginger, water lily, and black cardamom balance the scent, so it isn't flowery or overpowering.

Photo: Jo Malone

It's about time

Never be late for another date (or appointment) with Kate Spade's Metro Heart Watch ($175, bloomingdales.com). The pretty timepiece brandishes arrow hands that pierce that sweetheart dial.

Photo: Kate Spade

Modern romance

For anyone who's attached to their tablet or laptop, the proclamation on this Urban Outfitters mug ($10, urbanoutfitters.com) is more romantic than diamonds.

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Cozy up

Give the not-so-subtle hint that you're craving more snuggle sessions on the couch or girls' movie nights with this adorable DENY Designs throw ($80, target.com).

Photo: Target

That's a wrap

The Natori Nirvana robe ($88, nordstrom.com) is the luxurious, practical alternative to lingerie. Nothing says “I care about your comfort" more than gifting a loved one with a warm, fluffy robe.

Photo: Nordstrom

Track it

Take health to the next level with Jawbone UP24 Wireless Activity Tracker ($104-$150, amazon.com). Pick up two and compete with your partner or bestie to see who can get the most steps every day.

Photo: Jawbone

Props on paper

Sometimes we just need a friend to point out how awesome we are. Emily McDowell's Card ($4.50, emilymcdowell.com) serves as a reminder to your single friends that they're amazing.

Photo: Emilymcdowell.com

Workout partner

Say bye-bye to headphone frustration during your workouts. Beats Powerbeats2 Wireless in-ear headphones ($200, beatsbydre.com) have no annoying wires and conform to your ear so they won't fall out while you're doing jump squats.

Photo: Beats

Stack the deck

Rule the gym in these funky Queen of Hearts leggings ($70, blackmilkclothing.com). The pattern mimics a playing card: queen of hearts on the front and traditional back-of-the-deck print on the rear.

Photo: Black Milk Clothing

Run love

Wear your heart on your, um, socks with Running Skirts' Run Love Compression Socks ($30, runningskirts.com) during your next race. You'll love how they make your legs feel after long-distance runs.

Photo: Running Skirts

Haute chocolate

Whether you buy them for someone else or just eat them yourself, everyone deserves something sweet on Valentine's Day. Vosges' Exotic Truffle Heart Collection ($45, vosgeschocolate.com) comes with 16 of the company's best-selling truffles wrapped in a heart-shaped box.

Photo: Vosges

A favorite fitness class

If your friend or partner is a Soul Cycle disciple or a barre babe, then they'll be beyond psyched to get a few classes for free. Buy a few for yourself and go together—that way you'll bond while you sweat it out. And Health teamed up with Pure Barre to offer free classes this Valentine's Day.

Get swept away

Philosophy Loveswept Whipped Body Crème ($33, sephora.com) inserts a little romance into skincare. The lightweight, whipped body moisturizer hydrates without greasiness and leaves behind a hint of jasmine, amber, and oh-so-touchable skin.

Photo: Sephora

Beautiful bubbles

Because if not now, when? Whether shared by couples or among girlfriends, Veuve-Cliquot's Rosé ($65, fine wine and liquor stores) adds a bit of decadence to your night. The megaphone-shaped chiller—so you can "scream your love"—keeps bubbly cold for up to 2 hours.

Photo: Veuve Clicquot

Heartwarmer

Nothing makes your insides warmer than some hot cocoa. This gift box ($22, etsy.com) elevates the drink using special earl grey hot chocolate and rose vanilla marshmallow hearts.

Photo: Etsy

Spoonful of sugar

While you can't measure love, your chef BFF will go crazy for these Heart Measuring Spoons ($5, surlatable.com).

Photo: Sur La Table

Sweet scent

Prada's Candy Eau de Parfum gift set ($88, sephora.com) combines the V-Day clichés of heart boxes and perfume. But never fear, the seductive scent of white musks, vanilla, and caramel is totally unique.

Photo: Sephora

For Felix & Fido

Americans will spend more than $700 million buying Valentine's Day gifts for their pets. Show your furry friends how much you love them with this Rose Dog Toy ($5, target stores) or Mice Cat Toy ($5, Target stores).

Photo: Target

Photo: Target

High-tech tracker

For the fitness fanatic in your life: Withings' Smart Body Analyzer ($150, withings.com) is a scale that connects to your iPhone for high-accuracy tracking of weight, fat mass, and BMI. But really, this is only a good option for yourself, or people who are totally obsessed with tracking their health stats—others might be tempted to hit you with it.

Photo: Withings

