11 Reasons Your Vision Is Blurry–and What to Do About It

Blurry, unclear, unfocused vision is the most common eyesight problem, and usually it isn’t anything major to worry about it. Blurriness could just be a sign that your glasses or contacts prescription needs updating. Every once in a while though, fuzzy vision signals something more serious.

Always investigate what’s causing your blurry vision. Knowing the reason behind it can be the difference between experiencing the world in all its dimensions or not. “Sight is such a valued sense, but there are still a lot of problems that fall through the cracks,” says Rajiv Shah, MD, assistant professor of ophthalmology at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Here are some of the causes of blurry eyes and what to do about them.