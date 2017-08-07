The Best Foods for Healthy Eyes

You’ve probably heard that carrots are good for your eyes, but there are plenty of other foods that can promote healthy peepers, too. No, eating an orange won’t let you ditch your glasses for good, but adding vitamin-rich foods to your diet can help preserve your vision as you age. In this video, we’ll explain which foods you should add to your plate to keep your eyes healthy.

Any food that’s high in antioxidants such as vitamin C, lutein, and zeaxanthin can help prevent macular degeneration (a disease that causes vision loss) and cataracts. Which foods contain these all-important nutrients? Refreshing citrus fruits like grapefruit and tangerines, as well as berries like blueberries and strawberries, are all antioxidant-rich and eye-friendly. When it comes to veggies, opt for sweet red peppers, kale, spinach, and leafy greens like collards. The bottom line? Fresh, colorful produce is your friend.

Carrots are good for your eyes thanks to their beta-carotene, a source of vitamin A that gives them their bright orange color and helps the retina function properly. Other orange foods deliver similar benefits, so if you’re not a fan of carrots, snack on mango, cantaloupe or sweet potato instead.

Foods that are high in omega-3 fatty acids are ideal for protecting your tear film, the liquid layer that coats the eye, and also soothing irritating dry eye symptoms. Fill your plate with foods that contain these heart-healthy fats, such as salmon, tuna, mackerel, anchovies, trout, and flaxseeds.

Vitamin E and zinc can help lower your risk of macular degeneration, too. Chow down on almonds and spinach for vitamin E and eggs and oysters for zinc. Just remember that it’s best to get your vitamins and minerals from foods as opposed to supplements.

For a full rundown of the best foods to eat for healthy eyes, watch the video above. Go ahead and crunch on some carrot sticks or sweet potato fries while you’re at it.