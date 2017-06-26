8 Celebrities on How They Cope With a Serious Health Condition

If you struggle with a health condition, it’s important to remember that you’re not alone. In fact, many celebrities have dealt with serious health problems such as endometriosis and multiple sclerosis. And many of these A-listers have taken advantage of their public positions to speak out about their illness in an effort to help end any stigma surrounding it, as well as offer support to others facing similar challenges. In this video, see eight inspiring stars who have opened up about what it’s like to live with a serious health condition.

No time to watch? Check out a collection of their quotes below:

Sarah Hyland

After having a kidney transplant in 2012 for kidney dysplasia, she spoke up about dealing with body-shamers: “I don’t mind when you say that I look pregnant. Or fat. Because I know that my face is swollen from my medication that is saving my life. For those on prednisone I know what you’re going through and I commend you sticking it out as I have.” —@Sarah_Hyland, 2017

Lena Dunham

After being hospitalized due to complications from endometriosis: “I also want to remind all the women suffering from chronic illness that we aren't weak- quite the opposite, actually. We do our jobs with skill even when we're struggling….[E]veryone who's anyone knows that if you can battle chronic illness there's nothing you can't take on.” —@lenadunham, 2017

Padma Lakshmi

On endometriosis: “Endometriosis was definitely a major reason that my marriage failed. I don’t think either of us understood it at the time…. I think that’s also because I hid it to a certain degree.” —Entertainment Weekly, 2016

Susan Sarandon

On endometriosis: “Suffering should not define you as a woman, and just because you’re a man it doesn’t mean that it does affect you!” —Endometriosis Foundation of America Blossom Ball, 2009

Kim Kardashian

On psoriasis: “I have that one patch on my right leg that is the most visible. I don’t even really try to cover it that much anymore. Sometimes I just feel like it’s my big flaw and everyone knows about it, so why cover it? … After this many years, I’ve really learned to live with it.” —Kardashian’s app, 2016

Jamie Lynn Sigler

On multiple sclerosis: “When I walk, I have to think about every single step, which is annoying and frustrating….It’s part of me, but it’s not who I am.” —People, 2016

Robin Roberts

On learning that she landed an interview with Barack Obama (that would occur the following day) on the day she endured a painful bone marrow extraction for the blood condition myelodysplastic syndrome: “[It] reminds me that God only gives us what we can handle and that it helps to have a good sense of humor when we run smack into the absurdity of life.”—ABC News, 2013

Halle Berry

On living with type 1 diabetes: “I became much healthier as I learned how to manage it. It took a couple of years, and some scary situations, to accept that it was a lifestyle change and not a diet I could stop in six months.” —LA Times, 2015