5 Foods That Fight Dry Skin from the Inside Out

Whether your skin gets cracked and flaky in extreme cold or you struggle with it year-round, dry skin can be the worst. Sure, you can stock up on lotions, buy hydrating makeup, or try out a super-hydrating face serum.

But what you eat can also make a big difference when it comes to easing dry skin. No, we’re not talking about our DIY pumpkin or avocado face masks (although those are ultra-hydrating too!). Instead, adding certain foods to your diet can moisturize and replenish skin from the inside out. Watch this video to learn about the top five foods that fight this stubborn condition.

No time to watch? Here’s a rundown of the best foods for dry skin, plus the reasons they’re so awesome:

Olive oil: This plant-based oil helps skin retain water, making it more supple.

Watermelon: The lycopene that gives this sweet treat its pink-red color also helps stave off UV damage, which in turn leads to wrinkles and dryness.

Avocado: This trendy fruit is full of oleic acid, a fatty acid that helps skin retain moisture and plumpness.

Salmon: Its high level of omega-3 fatty acids help boost hydration and prevent acne. Plus, it can help protect skin from the drying effects of sun exposure.

Strawberries: Loaded with vitamin C (each serving has more than a grapefruit or orange), they help prevent wrinkles and age-related skin dryness.