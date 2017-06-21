6 Common Triggers for Eczema and What To Do About Them

If you have eczema, you know that the itchy, scaly rash can pop up on any given day—and in the most inconvenient places. But even though there is no known cure for the skin condition, making small lifestyle changes can help you avoid symptoms.

Did you know that taking long, hot showers can irritate your skin? The hot water saps skin of natural oils. The same goes for harsh detergents and soaps. Try stocking up on dye-free and fragrance-free products, or try formulas specifically geared toward sensitive skin, so you’re less likely to encounter an irritant. For more tips, watch the video.

Watch the video: What Causes Eczema?

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

Eczema is a skin condition with an itchy, scaly rash. The most common type of eczema is called atopic dermatitis. It usually appears on the arms or behind the knees, but it can appear anywhere on the body. Experts believe it’s hereditary, but it’s also linked to asthma and allergies. To help manage symptoms, avoid: