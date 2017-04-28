The 7 Best Lotions for Eczema, According to Dermatologists

Eczema is a skin condition that results in dry, flaky red patches of skin, and can even cause blisters and sores. It can happen anywhere on the body, and is most often caused by a combination of genetics and immune system triggers, like allergies or contact with irritants. It’s a super frustrating condition that affects over 30 million Americans, according to the National Eczema Association.

Dermatologists recommend treating eczema with moisturizers and lotions that help protect the skin’s moisture barrier, since it’s weakened with eczema. Here are the products to look for per our derm experts.